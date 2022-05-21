Auburn's season ends in Clemson

The Tigers suffered a 4-3 loss to Louisiana in an elimination game in the Clemson Regional Saturday, ending their season and NCAA Tournament run.

Auburn struck first, scoring a run in both the first and second innings. Nelia Peralta knocked in a run with a first-inning RBI single and Lindsey Garcia pushed another run across with a sac fly in the second.

Louisiana bounced back with solo home runs in the bottom of the second and third innings to tie the game at two. Offenses were quiet until the fifth, when the Ragin' Cajun's third home run of the night — this one good for two runs — put them in front 4-2.

Kelsey Schmidt led off the Tigers' last chance efforts with a leadoff double in the seventh. Carlee McCondichie reached on an error a couple batters later, putting runners on second and third with one out.

Auburn then got a run on a Bri Ellis sac fly, but the game ended when Jessie Blaine flied out to left.

The Tigers finished the season 40-17 and 11-13 in conference play.



