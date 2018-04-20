Auburn's pitching has been strong for the most part this season.

The hitting? Not so much.

That changed Friday as the Tigers collected nine hits — including four for extra bases — during an 11-1 victory over Arkansas. Auburn scored seven runs during the second inning, using a Morgan Podany double to get things started. The next five batters reached base. By the time the rally ended, the Tigers led 7-0.

Auburn added another run in the third inning and scored three additional runs during the fourth inning to put the game completely out of reach. The so-called "mercy rule" was triggered after Arkansas managed a meager, one-run retort during the fifth inning.

Kaylee Carlson earned her 18th win of the season on the strength of four shutout innings. Chardonnay Harris worked the fifth inning.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. CDT. The series' third game will begin 30 minutes after the early game concludes.