Auburn’s 2024 SEC opponents
AUBURN | Auburn and the SEC took another big step into the next era of college football Wednesday night.
The conference announced each team’s opponents for the 2024 season, the first with the SEC expanding to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas and the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams.
The league could not settle on a permanent schedule model so 2024 will be a one-off with hopes that a more permanent solution can be reached by next summer.
Here’s Auburn’s eight conference opponents for the 2024 season…
HOME: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
AWAY: Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama
Auburn is 0-2 all-time against Oklahoma with the last meeting coming in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.
The Tigers have already scheduled three non-conference games for '24: California Sept. 7, New Mexico State Sept. 14 and ULM Nov. 16.
The SEC will also eliminate divisions in '24 with the top two teams in the standings meeting in the SEC Championship game.
The schedule is expected to be finalized later this fall.