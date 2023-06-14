AUBURN | Auburn and the SEC took another big step into the next era of college football Wednesday night.

The conference announced each team’s opponents for the 2024 season, the first with the SEC expanding to 16 teams with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas and the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams.

The league could not settle on a permanent schedule model so 2024 will be a one-off with hopes that a more permanent solution can be reached by next summer.