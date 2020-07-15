AuburnSports - D.J. Williams named to Doak Walker watch list

Williams, a strong and stocky runner out of Sebring, Fla., made his mark last year particularly when starting tailback JaTarvious Whitlow was dealing with injuries midseason.

Auburn's leading returning rusher from last season, rising sophomore D.J. Williams, has been named to the 2020 preseason Doak Walker Award watch list, announced by the organization Wednesday afternoon.

In a loss at LSU, Williams had 130 yards, averaging 10 yards per touch. The following week against Ole Miss, Williams had more than 100 yards from scrimmage. He finished the year with 84 carries and exactly 400 yards rushing with two scores on the ground.

Heading into next season, the 5-foot-10 Williams leads a running back room that loses Whitlow and graduates Kam Martin (333 yards) but returns junior Shaun Shivers (286 yards) and former 4-stars Harold Joiner and Mark-Antony Richards.

The Doak Walker Award annually recognizes the top ball-carrier in college football. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor brought home the hardware for the second consecutive season in 2019.

Auburn has never had a player win the award. In the Gus Malzahn era, Kerryon Johnson was not a finalist in 2017 after leading the SEC in rushing. In 2013, Tre Mason wasn't a finalist, either, even though he was one of two running backs at the Heisman ceremony in New York.