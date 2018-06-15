The Tigers offered Diabate, who is a senior at Auburn High, after an impressive performance during Gus Malzahn’s 7-on-7 Passing Tournament Championship.

Malzahn, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and linebackers coach Travis Williams all watched Diabate throughout the day.



“Coach Malzahn said he was glad to see me work in 7-on-7 so he could see my versatility,” Diabate said. “It meant a lot to me for them to use their time to come watch me because they could have been watching others.”

Auburn is recruiting Diabate to play strongside linebacker.

“I talked with Coach Malzahn a lot,” Diabate said. “And (Williams) said they like me at the ‘Sam.’”

Diabate doesn’t list any favorites and plans to return to Auburn before making a decision.

“I’m taking my time,” he said. “I’ll be back for sure. I only live 10 minutes from here.”