Auburn 'near the top' for 2024 ATH
Kahnen Daniels' first visit to Auburn put the Tigers high on his list.
The 2024 athlete from West Point, Miss., visited the Plains for Junior Day, getting to explore the Tigers' new football facility, enjoy lunch at the stadium and hear the coaches speak.
"They’re basically near the top because Auburn was one of my favorite schools," Daniels said. "I really looked at the players that came here and stuff, I really liked the school."
Auburn is one of several offers that Daniels holds, along with schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Oregon. Following his visit, he's already hopeful that there will be more.
"Just taking a lot of my opportunities, just a really good opportunity to have this," Daniels said. "I really liked the facility and stuff and see how the coaches act and what they’re about. Maybe there will be more in the future."
He's now logged visits to Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt and Florida State.
Daniels will visit Georgia Tech tomorrow and is planning an official visit to Oregon in April.