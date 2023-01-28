Kahnen Daniels' first visit to Auburn put the Tigers high on his list.

The 2024 athlete from West Point, Miss., visited the Plains for Junior Day, getting to explore the Tigers' new football facility, enjoy lunch at the stadium and hear the coaches speak.

"They’re basically near the top because Auburn was one of my favorite schools," Daniels said. "I really looked at the players that came here and stuff, I really liked the school."