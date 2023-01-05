Auburn makes 'big impact' on transfer WR
Once he entered the transfer portal, Jamari Thrash had an idea of where he wanted to go.
It wasn't Auburn, but he still decided to take a visit.
Now, after the former Georgia State wide receiver visited the Plains, the Tigers gave him something to think about during the trip back home.
"I really already had my mind set on where I was going, but today made a big impact on me," Thrash said. "It’s gonna be a long car ride home."
During his visit, he met with Auburn coaches in the new Woltosz Football Performance Center.
"I was really highly impressed today with the new facility and talking with Coach [Hugh] Freeze and Coach [Marcus] Davis," Thrash said. "They really showed me that I was gonna be a point of emphasis in their recruiting process today, so Auburn really made a nice impression on me today."
It was Thrash's first time meeting the Tigers' new wide receivers coach, Harris, who played receiver for Auburn from 2013-2016.
"I feel like he’s a unique coach, he’s still a young guy so I feel like I’ll be able to relate to him a lot more," Thrash said. "From Florida, my dad’s from Florida so you know I get along with the Florida people. I like him, I like his personality. He brings a lot of juice. He brought a lot of juice during the meeting room, so I feel like I’ll get along with him pretty good."
In his last season with Georgia State, Thrash was the Panthers' leading receiver. He had 32 receptions for 452 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
"My maturity level is a way lot better than it was my freshman year," Thrash said. "Just having that mindset of putting my head down and grinding, that’s my biggest thing I want to come here and do, not only here, but anywhere."
Thrash will visit another school this weekend, although he wants to keep which school to himself, and will likely make a decision by the end of this weekend.