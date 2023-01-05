Once he entered the transfer portal, Jamari Thrash had an idea of where he wanted to go. It wasn't Auburn, but he still decided to take a visit. Now, after the former Georgia State wide receiver visited the Plains, the Tigers gave him something to think about during the trip back home. "I really already had my mind set on where I was going, but today made a big impact on me," Thrash said. "It’s gonna be a long car ride home."

Jamari Thrash visited Auburn this week. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

During his visit, he met with Auburn coaches in the new Woltosz Football Performance Center. "I was really highly impressed today with the new facility and talking with Coach [Hugh] Freeze and Coach [Marcus] Davis," Thrash said. "They really showed me that I was gonna be a point of emphasis in their recruiting process today, so Auburn really made a nice impression on me today." It was Thrash's first time meeting the Tigers' new wide receivers coach, Harris, who played receiver for Auburn from 2013-2016. "I feel like he’s a unique coach, he’s still a young guy so I feel like I’ll be able to relate to him a lot more," Thrash said. "From Florida, my dad’s from Florida so you know I get along with the Florida people. I like him, I like his personality. He brings a lot of juice. He brought a lot of juice during the meeting room, so I feel like I’ll get along with him pretty good."