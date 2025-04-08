Auburn impresses OL following first visit

"It's just great," Miller said. "I like the people. The people — the accents, to me at least, it's just new. Everything's new. I love the scenery and the good, small, homey town."

The three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear, Ariz., arrived in Auburn Sunday night, spent all day Monday and Tuesday morning seeing everything Auburn. From the weight room, to the nutrition program, to the field and to the engineering department, it was an overall excellent trip for Miller.

Following his multi-day trip to Auburn, he's got a good idea of what the SEC program has to offer.

Jalayne Miller had never been to the south prior to this week.

Miller, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, spent a lot of time with offensive line coach Jake Thornton during his visit. He got to see Thornton on the field, and noticed some similarities between Thornton's coaching style and his high school.

"It's very similar to how we coach at [Desert Edge]," Miller said. "It felt familiar and a little bit like home, I would say. He's not too much of a guy to yell at you. There's all these coaches that they'll yell, but he's more of a one-on-one and he'll let you know what's up."

Auburn is recruiting Miller to play tackle, so that's what his focus was on when watching practice. However, Miller also had a good conversation with starting center Connor Lew.

"Taking a lot of techniques and experience talking to them and stuff," Miller said. "Especially from the center here, Connor (Lew), he's an All-American. So I got to talk to him about a lot of stuff, but majority I looked at the tackles, seeing how they played, seeing how they were coached to help me with my game."

He has an official visit set up with Auburn for May 30-June 1, with officials also scheduled with USC, Arizona State, Stanford and Wisconsin. Following his official visits, it will be decision time. Where does Auburn sit with him currently?

"I would say it's pretty much up there," Miller said. "It's at the top, I would say. I like it. It's familiar, kind of, where I grew up."