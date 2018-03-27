“They need a true tight end to be on the field as soon as possible,” Brown said. “Coach (Gus) Malzahn said they needed me, and I could see it in their practice and scrimmage.”

Brown, a tight end from Coosa High in Rome, Ga., visited Auburn and watched the Tigers scrimmage for the first time of the spring.

AUBURN | Auburn needs to sign a tight end in the 2019 class, and Sean Brown saw it first-hand on Saturday.

Brown is considering filling Auburn’s need at tight end. Saturday’s visit, his second to Auburn, increased the possibility.



“I love (Auburn), everything about it,” Brown said. “All the players treated me like family even though I’d only been here a few hours. I got to talk to Coach Malzahn for about an hour. He’s a great guy to be around.”

Brown doesn’t list a leader, but said Auburn is “high up there.”

“I love that it’s a family place,” Brown said. “Everywhere you walk, people treat you like you’ve lived there all your life. That really means a lot to me.”

Brown is also considering offers from Tennessee, N.C. State, Maryland and Kentucky, among others. He plans to make a commitment in the coming months.

“It’s probably going to be sometime before the season starts,” Brown said.

Rivals ranks Brown, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds, the No. 77 overall player in Georgia.