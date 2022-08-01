Auburn ‘getting a special kid’ in Holloway

AUBURN | Aden Holloway has been a part of the Team CP3 program since he was in the sixth grade. Rod Jones, an assistant with the powerhouse AAU club, has coached him for the past four years. Jones expects Auburn’s latest commitment to make an immediate impact in the SEC. “Let the Auburn fans know they are really getting a special kid,” said Jones. “He’s one of the best point guards in the class. There’s definitely going to be some nights you might have to change the nets because they’re going to be scorching hot from him shooting the ball.”

Holloway is the type of scoring point guard that thrives in a Bruce Pearl system. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Holloway, the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2023 class, chose the Tigers over Tennessee, Wake Forest and Miami. “Just been the ultimate leader,” said Jones. “A complete gym rat, stays in the gym. I remember during the pandemic when everything was shutdown and all he wanted to do — he lived an hour away — and he would just stay in the gym all day shooting and working on his craft. “His work ethic is second to none and I think Auburn fans will be excited to see how well he shoots the ball because he puts a lot of time and effort into that.” Holloway, originally from Charlotte, N.C., averaged 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game at the Peach Jam AAU tournament this summer. Jones lauded Holloway’s craftiness in finding different ways to get his shot off along with his ability to knock down 3-pointers from well outside the arc. “He played his best ball down at the Peach Jam,” said Jones. “His first game, he had 18 and 10. The last game we played against NJ Scholars, which has the (DJ) Wagner kid and the Mackenzie (Mgbako) kid, some of the top players in the country, he finished that game with 19 points and 10 assists. “Everything was on full display — his shot-making ability and creating for his teammates, guarding the ball. His game has come a long way but the one thing that has remained consistent throughout is his ability to make shots.”