"It was an amazing feeling," Toodle said. "My first in-state offer, it was a great feeling for me."

Among them was 2026 linebacker Shadarius Toodle out of Cottage Hill Christian Academy, who was offered by Auburn last month.

There were plenty of recruits from the Mobile area on Auburn's campus last weekend.

Saturday was Toodle's first time on Auburn's campus and he came away with a good initial impression.

"They showed me a lot of love, I love the facility," Toodle said "I feel like Auburn is doing big things with Coach (Hugh) Freeze. I feel like I could contribute to that."

Toodle, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, spent time with several Auburn coaches, like linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and newly-hired defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"I love how he enforces and teaches," Toodle said. "I feel like I can relate to him."

Being on campus as the same time as other southern Alabama athletes like Jamichael Garrett and Anthony Jones was also a unique experience.

"It’s pretty cool to have the good 251 linebackers down here," Toodle said.

Auburn currently has two commits in the 2026 class, offensive lineman Kail Ellis and wide receiver Denairius Gray. Both are out of state commits, as the Tigers are still searching for that first in-state commit for the class.

Regardless, Auburn solidified itself as a place that Toodle wants to see more.

"I love the coaches, the weight room," Toodle said. "I feel like Auburn, they have something nice and great in 2026. I can’t wait to come back in the spring."