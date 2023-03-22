Along with some of his teammates, Mario Craver made the trip to Auburn Wednesday. It hadn't been that long since Craver had visited the Plains, with his last trip coming in late January. This time, Craver got to see the Tigers in action for a spring practice and have conversations with Coach Hugh Freeze and Coach Marcus Davis. "The most highlight was just sitting down with Coach Davis, chopping it up," Craver said. "Getting that relationship in, just seeing how well we flow together and how good we talk to each other. We stuck really well and that was the highlight of the visit."

Mario Craver visited Auburn for a spring practice Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

When it comes to Davis, his youth is certainly on his side as far as recruiting goes. "I feel like younger coaches, young receiver coaches understand you more," Craver said. "They know more about the recruiting system and all that. I feel like they’ll be able to gel with you more than an older guy would." Craver not only got to speak with Davis, but also had a conversation with Freeze. "He told me they got a plan up here and they need playmakers," Craver said. "He’s going after the in-state first. That’s where he wants to be solid the most at. He was just telling me they got a plan and they need playmakers like me." The receiver out of Clay-Chalkville High is closing in on his top schools and feels that Auburn is starting to push harder because of it. He's also closing in on his official visits and starting to make the call on which schools are gonna get one. "They’re definitely gonna get one," Craver said about the possibility of Auburn getting an official visit.