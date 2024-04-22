Auburn adds second transfer DL
If at first you don't succeed, try again.
Auburn did just that with Isaiah Raikes.
The former Texas A&M defensive lineman transferred to USC during the winter portal window and entered the portal after USC's spring practices. Auburn, which missed on Raikes the first go around, did not miss again.
He committed to the Tigers Monday, becoming Auburn's second incoming transfer for the spring window.
Raikes, who was a four-star defensive lineman in the 2020 class, played his high school football for St. Augustine in Richland, N.J., prior to signing with Texas A&M.
He spent four seasons in College Station, where over his career he recorded 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. However, he saw plenty of playing time while he was an Aggie.
As a sophomore, junior and senior, Raikes made appearances in 12 games for three consecutive seasons with Texas A&M. He made five starts and was a team captain in 2022.
Vontrell King-Williams now has two newcomers from the spring portal window, both on the defensive front. Auburn landed the commitment of Indiana defensive lineman Phillip Blidi Sunday, who will rotate with the defensive tackles.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Raikes will slide in at noseguard for the Tigers. He provides another big piece on the defensive front for Auburn, which needed to add a couple more lineman through the portal.
With two transfers committed in two days, King-Williams got what he needed.