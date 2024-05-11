"I like the coaches, it feels like family over there," Perry-Wright said. "It gives me good vibes over there."

Auburn's been making a push for the 6-foot-3 lineman since the beginning.

Across the offense and across the defense, future collegiate athletes roam the field nearly everywhere. One of them is 2026 defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright , the No. 25 overall player in the country and No. 4 defensive tackle.

Perry-Wright visited the Plains over the spring and it's an easy trip for the four-star to make. It's a trip that he looks forward to each time he makes it.

"Not too far from home, place that I can say feels like home and I could make a home one day, maybe," Perry-Wright said. "It’s special. Coach (Hugh) Freeze, the energy they got up there, too. They got good energy. You go in the meeting room, everybody is screaming and yelling. That’s good. Everybody isn’t strict where you gotta be like a robot type."

His primary recruiter used to be Jeremy Garrett, but Garrett left for a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the offseason. Now it's Garrett's former assistant, Vontrell King-Williams, stepping up the plate.

"Vontrell, he’s cool," Perry-Wright said. "He’s a young d-line coach. He coached Maxx Crosby and stuff, so he knows what he’s doing."

He also feels that having a younger coach could be easier to relate to.

"Younger coach you can kinda kick it with them," Perry-Wright said. "They’re in the younger age, younger generation."

With well over 30 offers, Perry-Wright hasn't narrowed down to any particular programs quite yet.