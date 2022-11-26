Ashford had 121 rushing yards and helped lead Auburn to 318 rushing yards on the day, the most a Saban-led Alabama team has ever allowed.

"The guy’s incredible," Williams said. "One of the better athletes I’ve been around. Ever. And man, he was trying to will us to that win."

It was the first time an Auburn player had scored multiple rushing touchdowns in an Iron Bowl since his current coach Carnell Williams did it in 2003.

In the final game of his first collegiate season with game action, Robby Ashford accounted for 198 yards and three touchdowns, two of which being on the ground.

It was an up-and-down season for the sophomore qb as he was just trying to find his footing on the field after not playing a full football season for three years.

He enjoyed it all.

"It was just surreal to be out there and play at Auburn," Ashford said.

In addition to his inexperience, Ashford revealed that he suffered a sprained AC joint against Missouri and it lingered all season.

"I didn't tell anyone during the season because I didn't want the team to know," he said. "It progressively got worse with pretty much everything I've been doing. Bruised rotator cuff, sprained trap, sprained index finger -- you name it, I've probably had it."

As a kid that grew up in the state of Alabama, Ashford always dreamt of playing in an Iron Bowl.

He finally got his chance to play in the storied series on Saturday.

"It was just surreal," Ashford said. "Just going through and just growing up watching this game, being from Alabama, it meant everything. It was such a great experience. It was a childhood dream that came true... I'll always remember and cherish it."







