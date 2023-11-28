A chaotic December looms
AUBURN | The college football season is a grind.
The month of December can grind college coaches to the bone.
The NCAA transfer portal opens Dec. 4 and the early signing period for the 2024 class begins Dec. 20. On top of that, there’s bowl practice and players opting for the NFL Draft.
“We've got to recruit our current roster I'm sure, that's the new world we're in. That will start today,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze Monday morning. “We've got to get all the NFL information and try to give our kids the best information to make the wisest decision.
“And at the same time, go recruit high school kids, portal kids, whatever it takes to enhance our roster so that we're better able to have depth and compete with more consistency next year.”
Freeze expects to have frank discussions with many of AU’s players this week as they ponder their futures.
“Only way I know to be is totally transparent. Tell them the truth,” said Freeze. “The truth for some is that your chances to play here are probably slim. The truth for others is, ‘Man, there’s an element of patience that needs to be involved in your decision. You’re going to be really good if you can just be patient and not listen to the voices that want immediate gratification.’
“Certainly you’ve got the money aspect that’s involved in all this now. I think you should choose the place and the culture and environment that’s going to develop you for the long term and the long haul.”
Monday night, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Enyce Sledge became the first Auburn player to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
There’s certain to be more in what should be a chaotic month of recruiting high school, junior college and portal players while also managing player departures
Coaches can have a plan for building a roster for 2024 but that plan better be flexible.
“I don’t think there’s any possible way that any coach can sit here and tell you how he’s going to come up with his 85. I don’t,” said Freeze. “I’d love to sit here and tell you we’re going to build it with high school kids and y’all going to give me time to build it that way. I would love to say that.
“But then this week, if I have 10 guys walk in and transfer and I haven’t been recruiting enough high school kids to replace those, it’s impossible for me to say that. I have no idea exactly how the make up of the 85 will look and what we have to replace.”
Auburn is expected to receive a bowl bid Sunday afternoon.