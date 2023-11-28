The NCAA transfer portal opens Dec. 4 and the early signing period for the 2024 class begins Dec. 20. On top of that, there’s bowl practice and players opting for the NFL Draft.

“We've got to recruit our current roster I'm sure, that's the new world we're in. That will start today,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze Monday morning. “We've got to get all the NFL information and try to give our kids the best information to make the wisest decision.

“And at the same time, go recruit high school kids, portal kids, whatever it takes to enhance our roster so that we're better able to have depth and compete with more consistency next year.”

Freeze expects to have frank discussions with many of AU’s players this week as they ponder their futures.

“Only way I know to be is totally transparent. Tell them the truth,” said Freeze. “The truth for some is that your chances to play here are probably slim. The truth for others is, ‘Man, there’s an element of patience that needs to be involved in your decision. You’re going to be really good if you can just be patient and not listen to the voices that want immediate gratification.’

“Certainly you’ve got the money aspect that’s involved in all this now. I think you should choose the place and the culture and environment that’s going to develop you for the long term and the long haul.”