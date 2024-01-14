AUBURN | Meleek Thomas played with Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard for the New York Lightning AAU team. The 5-star from Lincoln Park in Pittsburgh, Penn., is seriously considering joining the two Auburn signees in college. “That’s huge,” said Thomas. “Two high-caliber players coming in that can change the whole environment when the next leave. That’s just big because I know what they’re going to do here. I know the energy they’re going to bring to this place."

Thomas officially visited Auburn this weekend. (Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Thomas, ranked the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class by Rivals, was in Auburn this weekend for an official visit. He was encouraged by Pettiford and Howard to make the trip. “They just liked it when they came so they wanted me to come take a visit and see what the coaches were about, what they preach, what they told them, how they would fit into their system. We all bond on the court so let me see if I would like it. So I came and had a good time,” said Thomas. Thomas spent a lot of time with the coaching staff and players during the visit, and attended Saturday night’s 93-78 win over LSU. “Wild,” said Thomas of the atmosphere at Neville Arena. “I just told one dude that everybody is connected. All the fans are connected. They’re all chanting. They’re all saying something. They’re all clapping and everybody connected. Great fanbase.”