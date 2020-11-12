AuburnSports - 4-star SG Trey Alexander commits to Auburn

“Coach Bruce Pearl is a legendary coach and he’s developed a lot of guys who aren’t that highly ranked coming out of high school,” Alexander told Rivals.com . “His playing style I feel like fits me the best.”

Alexander, a Rivals150 recruit from Heritage Hall (Okla.), announced his decision on Thursday.

Alexander is the second commitment in Auburn’s 2021 class. He joins 5-star forward Jabari Smith , who is ranked the No. 4 overall recruit in the class. Smith also is ranked the No. 1 player in Georgia. Alexander is ranked the No. 1 player in Oklahoma.

Alexander chose Auburn over Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida State, among others.

Both Smith and Alexander are expected to sign with Auburn during the early period, which runs Nov. 11-18.

As a junior, Alexander averaged 27 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game. He was recruited to Auburn by assistant Wes Flanigan.