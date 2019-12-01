4-star DT impressed with 'crazy' Iron Bowl visit
AUBURN | Omari Thomas wondered what a game would be like inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.He no longer was to wonder.Thomas, a four-star defensive tackle from Briarcrest Christian in Eads, Tenn., was in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news