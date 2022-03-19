3-star DE picks up offer during Auburn visit

"Very big, really big," Searcy said about the offer. "I’m really excited for it. Just been waiting on it.”

2023 defensive end TJ Searcy visited Auburn today and left with more than he arrived with — an official offer.

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Searcy has other offers from schools like Clemson, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Auburn is one of the many visits he has planned for the next couple of weeks.

“I had a great time today, definitely," Searcy said. "I liked watching practice, seeing the boys get after it."

Getting to watch practice gave Searcy the opportunity to see defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh — who's been recruiting Searcy — in action. It was one of several things that stood out to Searcy during his visit.

"I’ll say that one thing that stood out to me a lot was the way that Coach Brumbaugh, the way he coaches, the way he breaks down all the plays," Searcy said. "[Brumbaugh] makes sure they understand them."

Searcy noted that the energy in the practice was also something he noticed.

“They were definitely lit," Searcy said. "They were lit all day, so the energy here was definitely great.”



