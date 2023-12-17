"No. 1, because it’s the best competition you can get in the country, football wise," Keys said on why he picked Auburn. "I feel like I belong on the biggest stage. It’s the biggest opportunity to have the biggest impact and to get myself drafted as high as possible."

The Kansas defensive line transfer was in town for the weekend on an official visit and came to a decision in the hours following. He's the second transfer into the program this cycle, joining wide receiver Robert Lewis .

Not long after his visit, Gage Keys committed to Auburn.

Keys was a three-star recruit out of Hilliard, Ohio, in the 2020 class, signing with Minnesota. He spent one season with the Gophers before transferring to Kansas, where he spent two seasons.

In 2023, Keys had 21 tackles for the Jayhawks and graded out at 59.3 per PFF.

Where does he see himself fitting in along Auburn's defensive line?

"I can fit in playing the 4i, 3-tech, just be dominant at that position," Keys said.

Keys will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.