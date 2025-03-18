THE RUNDOWN: Episode 674

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Daniel Locke and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the Tigers' jump into the NCAA Tournament.

Other things were discussed as well, including:

• An annotated recap of the Tigers' performance in Nashville.

• Why isn't this team scoring like it did a month ago?

• Is Auburn's bracket (South Region) fair?

• Would Louisville or Creighton be a big problem?

• Will Auburn fans travel en masse to Lexington?

• Baseball got a HUGE series win over the weekend.

• Softball is on a bit of a slide.

• Is a dark-horse candidate emerging in the women's basketball search?

The show ends with a bountiful list of salutations and commendations for the most outstanding contributions on The Bunker, our award-winning message board. A good time was had by all.

