McCreary a standout at Pro Day

AUBURN | Roger McCreary showed up at Auburn in the summer of 2018 as a lightly recruited three-star athlete. Nearly four years later, he worked out in the indoor practice facility for the last time under an All-American banner with his name on it. “Every time after practice, I always wanted to be up there, and then finally when I came back Thursday, I just seen it. That was one of my goals, and I was so happy to see that,” said McCreary, who played in 43 career games with 23 starts at cornerback.

McCreary speaks during the NFL Combine March 5. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today images)

McCreary was back in Auburn for Pro Day where he worked in front of NFL scouts Tuesday morning. He participated in all the tests and events despite doing the same at the NFL Combine the first week of March. McCreary ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the Combine and bettered that with his first 40 at Pro Day with a 4.46. Measuring at 5-foot-11 and 3/8 and 191 pounds, McCreary also 31.5-inch vertical and did 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. “I felt like I did great today. I feel like I executed everything,” said McCreary. “I wasn’t thinking so much about everything I had to do today, just be me and what got me here. That’s what I focused on.” McCreary said his versatility has proven to be a positive with many of the NFL scouts and coaches he’s spoken with during the process. “I feel like the best thing that stuck out with me that everybody noticed was my man coverage; it’s just me sticking on the No. 1 guy,” he said. “Overall, my last season, I feel like I got better overall as a corner, because not only did I play, I played zone and all that stuff. I feel like I became better overall as a player.”

And if you ask his teammates, McCreary also has some important intangibles those scouts might not see on film. “A dog. You’re getting a dog,” said safety Smoke Monday, who ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the Combine. “You’re getting a guy that’s going to go 100 percent every single play. If he ain’t got nothing, he’s going to give you every single thing he’s got. I promise you.” The 2022 NFL Draft will be April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

