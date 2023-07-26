CLANTON, Ala. — Demarcus Riddick is done with his recruitment. He won't be playing for Georgia. He won't be playing for Alabama. He'll be playing for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. The four-star linebacker from Chilton County High announced his flip from Georgia to Auburn Wednesday, in a final decision where Auburn faced its two biggest rivals and won out. "I'm gonna stay home, man," Riddick said. He's the highest-rated player to commit to Auburn in the 2024 class at this point.

Demarcus Riddick flipped his commitment from Georgia to Auburn Wednesday. (Rivals.com)