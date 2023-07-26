Riddick flips to Auburn
CLANTON, Ala. — Demarcus Riddick is done with his recruitment.
He won't be playing for Georgia. He won't be playing for Alabama. He'll be playing for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.
The four-star linebacker from Chilton County High announced his flip from Georgia to Auburn Wednesday, in a final decision where Auburn faced its two biggest rivals and won out.
"I'm gonna stay home, man," Riddick said.
He's the highest-rated player to commit to Auburn in the 2024 class at this point.
Riddick, who's rated as the No. 30 player in the 2024 class, initially committed to Georgia in early November of last year.
Later that month, Hugh Freeze was hired by Auburn and immediately got to work recruiting Riddick. The 6-foot-3 linebacker was willing to listen to what Auburn — along with several other schools — had to say, and visited multiple programs in the winter.
As spring rolled around, both Auburn and Alabama continued to make a strong push for Riddick, who remained firm in his commitment to the Bulldogs. He made spring visits to both, as the two in-state rivals cemented themselves as the primary threats to pull him away from Georgia leading into the summer.
Riddick then took official visits to all three, visiting Georgia June 2-4, Auburn June 9-11 and Alabama June 16-18.
In the weeks leading up to his final decision date, it seemed that a flip from Georgia became more likely than not. Alabama and Auburn battled down until the final moment, but it was ultimately the Tigers that won over Riddick.
He becomes the 12th member of Auburn's 2024 class, joining quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, wide receiver Bryce Cain, tight end Martavious Collins, linebackers Joseph Phillips and D'Angelo Barber, defensive end Malik Blocton, and defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis, Kensley Faustin and Jalyn Crawford.