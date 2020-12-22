AuburnSports - Recruits react to Harsin hire

Auburn on Tuesday announced Bryan Harsin as its new football coach. Hardin, who comes to Auburn after amassing a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State, will inherit 12 signees and two commitments in the 2021 class.

Here are what several of the signees had to say about their new coach. We will continue to update this list as more reactions are available.

“I don’t know much about him, but I watched a YouTube video about (Boise State’s) offense. I watched their offense and they throw a lot. They say he’s an offensive-minded head coach. We (signees) have a group chat and not a lot of guys have heard of him. We will just have to wait and see.”

“Let’s gooooooooooooo !!!!”

“Winners win!”

“I feel like he is bringing a lot of good things with him. His winning record is great and I think this will make the team as a whole better.”