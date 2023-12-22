AUBURN | Auburn’s point guards are the youngest and least experienced position on the team. But it might be the best. Over the last three games, sophomore Tre Donaldson and freshman Aden Holloway have combined to score 78 points, dish out 25 assists and commit just two turnovers.

Donaldson has been a leader on and off the floor for Auburn. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Right now we’re just getting incredible point guard play,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. In his second season at AU, Donaldson is averaging 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 turnovers per game. He’s shooting .561 from the floor, .409 from the 3-point line and .889 from the free throw line. “Offensively, I feel like I’m more aggressive,” said Donaldson. “And me being more aggressive, me being able to shoot the high percentages that I am, helps our team. Because once they focus on me, I’m able to make plays for others and get those assists.” Holloway, ranked as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is already playing at a high level averaging 12.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.5 turnovers per game. He’s shooting .363 from the floor, .397 from the 3-point line and .778 from the free throw line. “I definitely feel like I've gotten a little bit better since I've got here, because you kind of have no choice,” said Holloway. “If you can't defend, then you can't be on the floor playing for BP. But I feel like I've still got a lot of room to grow.”