In-state OL 'will definitely' take official visit to Auburn
James Robinson took an official visit to Tennessee in June and plans to continue taking visits in the fall.
Robinson, an offensive guard/center from Carver in Montgomery, only has to figure out which schools he’ll visit. As of now, he’s sure of only one.
“I have four more, but I don’t know exactly where I’m going to take them, yet,” Robinson said. “I only know that Auburn will definitely be one.”
Robinson visited Auburn twice in the past few months, including a camp in June. He’s developed a strong bond with Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes, which is a big reason he’s locked in on revisiting Auburn.
“I talk to Coach Grimes a lot,” Robinson said. “I actually talked to him (Thursday). He was just checking on me, seeing how I was doing. I like Coach Grimes. He’s a good dude.”
Robinson in May listed Auburn his No. 1 school. In June, it was Tennessee. Now, he’s open and considering all offers, including ones from Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri and Illinois.
“I don’t have any leaders right now,” Robinson said. “Everybody is pretty much the same.”
Robinson, however, plans to narrow his focus soon. He would like to make a commitment in the coming months.
“I’m getting close,” Robinson said. “I will probably do it after the summer, maybe early in the season.”
