Future Tiger Tracker: Alston and Riley-Ducker have big weeks
Several Auburn commits still are playing football in mid-November, staying alive in the hunt for their respective state championships.
Running back Damari Alston was in the end zone often, wide receiver Omari Kelly had his third consecutive triple-digit game and tight end Micah Riley-Ducker had the best outing of his career.
Micah Riley-Ducker — TE
The tight end commit finished his high school career on a high note.
With Bellevue West's 42-26 loss to Omaha Westside, Riley-Ducker's high school career came to an end, but not before he finished the game with a career-best in yards receiving.
Riley-Ducker recorded four receptions for 118 yards, a career-high, while finding the end zone once. It was the third time that the 6-foot-6 target recorded a triple-digit performance in his career.
Damari Alston — RB
For the eighth consecutive week, Alston recorded over the century mark in yards rushing. This time, the back went for 142 yards on 17 carries, while scoring four touchdowns. It's the second-most touchdowns scored in a game by Alston in his career, while the yardage gained in the contest pushed him over the 1,500-yard mark for rushing this season.
Alston also had two receptions for a total of 45 yards receiving in Woodward Academy's 48-14 playoff win over Veterans.
Omari Kelly — WR
Although Hewitt-Trussville lost 24-23 to Hoover, ending the season and high school career for Kelly, the receiver went out with a bang. Kelly recorded his third consecutive triple-digit receiving yards game, with 104 yards and a touchdown in the contest.
He finishes his career with 2,347 yards receiving and 22 touchdown receptions.
Holden Geriner — QB
Benedictine Military Academy had a shutout win over Thomas County, 59-0 in the playoffs. Geriner went 12-for-18 for 163 yards passing and two touchdowns in the game.
He also added a rushing touchdown.
Jay Fair — WR
Fair recorded five receptions for 45 yards receiving in Rockwall-Heath's 35-6 victory over Naaman Forest. One of his receptions was a touchdown, adding onto his school record of career receiving touchdowns.
Tre Donaldson — ATH
Although Donaldson won't be suiting up for Bryan Harsin and the Tigers, as he's elected to play basketball for Bruce Pearl, the dual-sport athlete still is balling out in the backfield.
At quarterback this past week, Donaldson was 9-for-15 for 182 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Using his legs, he rushed for 47 yards on three carries. On defense, he recorded one tackle.
Eston Harris — OL
Harris posted a 97% pass-block efficiency rating against Enterprise on Friday, while recording six knockdowns in the 56-21 Auburn High victory.
Caden Story — DE
In the 33-0 shutout win over Luverne, Story recorded three tackles for Lanett. He also found the end zone twice, scoring two touchdowns.
Caleb Wooden — S
After starting the season 0-4, Archer High School has been on a tear lately, winning seven in a row while advancing through the playoffs. In the latest game, a 46-7 victory, Wooden recorded four tackles, all of which were solo tackles.
DNP - Powell Gordon did not play due to a hamstring injury.
No stats yet - Drew Bobo.
Season over: Kobi Albert and Alex McPherson.