“It was an easy decision,” Flanigan said. “My decision was based off of family. My parents both live in Auburn and my grandparents are die-hard Auburn fans. I have everything I need at Auburn.”

Flanigan, a small forward from Parkview in Little Rock, Ark., committed to Auburn on Monday and will join his parents on the Plains.

Choosing a college to attend can be a difficult decision for a student-athlete.

Flanigan’s father, Wes Flanigan, is a first-year assistant coach at Auburn. Allen Flanigan, who plays for his grandfather at Parkview, will play for his dad at Auburn.



But family wasn’t the only reason Allen Flanigan chose Auburn. Bruce Pearl had something to do with it, too.

“Auburn is a great school,” Allen Flanigan said. “And I love Coach Pearl and how he lets his guys play. He lets them get after it.”

Auburn offered Allen Flanigan on Friday. He visited the Tigers’ campus over the weekend before announcing his commitment. Allen Flanigan chose Auburn over an offer from South Florida and interest from several other high-major programs.

As a junior, Allen Flanigan, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds, averaged 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He joins five-star forward Isaac Okoro on Auburn’s 2019 commitment list. Both Okoro and Flanigan plan to sign with Auburn in the November signing period.