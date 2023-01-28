Early recruitment 'important' for 2025 RB target
Anthony Rogers returned to Auburn for junior day.
The 2025 running back had been to campus before, but Saturday's visit allowed him to check out what the next era looked like at a more in-depth level, at least for a couple hours.
"The visit went pretty well," Rogers said. "I’ve been here a lot, but it was about the same. I was able to meet some of the new coaches and it was a good environment."
Rogers, who plays for Pike Road, didn't get a chance to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, but it's something he'll get a chance to do later down the road.
"I wasn’t able to meet with Coach Freeze because I got to get to this basketball game, but I look forward to meeting him this spring," Rogers said.
Auburn's close to home for the No. 64 player in the 2025 class and the atmosphere is what sticks out to him.
"I just like the environment, it’s just a comfortable place to be at," Rogers said.
With nearly 30 offers, Rogers has his options of where to go to school. Auburn is one school pushing hard for him and he does feel that the Tigers are turning things around.
"I could just see it turning around," Rogers said. "Like how it’s been going from last year up until this point. I could just see it’s going up."
How important is Auburn's early recruitment to him?
"It’s really important, I will have Auburn high in my recruitment list," Rogers said.