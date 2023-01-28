Anthony Rogers returned to Auburn for junior day. The 2025 running back had been to campus before, but Saturday's visit allowed him to check out what the next era looked like at a more in-depth level, at least for a couple hours. "The visit went pretty well," Rogers said. "I’ve been here a lot, but it was about the same. I was able to meet some of the new coaches and it was a good environment."

Anthony Rogers visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones)

Rogers, who plays for Pike Road, didn't get a chance to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, but it's something he'll get a chance to do later down the road. "I wasn’t able to meet with Coach Freeze because I got to get to this basketball game, but I look forward to meeting him this spring," Rogers said. Auburn's close to home for the No. 64 player in the 2025 class and the atmosphere is what sticks out to him. "I just like the environment, it’s just a comfortable place to be at," Rogers said.