“We wanted to come here and win,” Central coach Jamey Dubose said. “I’m really proud of our guys, the way they fought and their effort.”

Central, led by quarterbacks Peter Parrish and Tucker Melton, edged out Pinson Valley and Auburn commitment Bo Nix in the semifinals and then Thompson and Alabama commitment Taulia Tagovailoa in the tournament finals.

AUBURN | Central-Phenix City won the 2018 Gus Malzahn Football Camps 7-on-7 Passing Tournament Championship on Thursday, and had to beat the state’s top two quarterbacks to do it.

Central fell behind Pinson Valley in the semifinals, but surged back to take the lead late in the game. It was the defense, which features safety Ray Thornton, that made a game-saving stop.



Pinson Valley and Nix had the ball on the 1-yard line with a chance to win at the end of the game, but Nix’s pass on the last play fell incomplete.

“I’m proud of the guys because we got behind a really good Pinson Valley team with a very good quarterback, who didn’t miss a throw all day,” Dubose said. “We fought hard there at the end.”

Central then turned its attention to Thompson and Tagovailoa. After Central jumped out to an early lead, the Warriors came back and scored a late touchdown to cut the Devils’ lead to 23-22. Thompson went for two points and the win, but the pass was incomplete.

“This (7-on-7) is not a game of football, but it’s a part of it and we got a little bit better today,” Dubose said. “We always like to go to where the state championship is being held that year to get a chance to get into the stadium and play.”

The 7-on-7 championship game could be a preview of the state’s 7A state title game in the fall. Thompson is a top contender out of the North and Central from the South. The state championship games will be played in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FINAL EIGHT

Auburn’s 7-on-7 passing tournament featured 34 teams from four different states. The teams that advanced to the final eight and played inside Jordan-Hare were Central, Thompson, Pinson Valley, Hewitt-Trussville, Auburn, Niceville (Fla.), Colquitt County (Ga.) and Eagles Landing (Ga.).

NEXT UP

Auburn will hold its second high school camp on Friday, followed by half-day camps for offensive line/defensive line and skill positions on Saturday.