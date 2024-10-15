Broome looking to expand shooting range in final season

If Johni Broome had entered the 2024 NBA Draft, he most likely would have been drafted in the second round and at minimum would have earned a two-way contract.

Instead, he passed that up to return to Auburn for his fifth and final season.

He wants to improve his game in a few areas, and he thinks Auburn is the best place to do that.

“My 3-point shot," Broome said when asked what he wants to improve. "Shooting a better percentage, my free throw percentage and then showing my athleticism a little more, getting more athletic on the defensive side.”

Broome has already improved drastically in his Auburn career.

When the calendar flipped to 2023, Broome was a junior at Auburn, and at that point in his career, he had made just one three-point shot in his career.

A year and a half later, Broome shots just over two threes per game in his senior season at a clip of 35.4 percent.