Broome looking to expand shooting range in final season

If Johni Broome had entered the 2024 NBA Draft, he most likely would have been drafted in the second round and at minimum would have earned a two-way contract.
Instead, he passed that up to return to Auburn for his fifth and final season.
He wants to improve his game in a few areas, and he thinks Auburn is the best place to do that.
“My 3-point shot," Broome said when asked what he wants to improve. "Shooting a better percentage, my free throw percentage and then showing my athleticism a little more, getting more athletic on the defensive side.”
Broome has already improved drastically in his Auburn career.
When the calendar flipped to 2023, Broome was a junior at Auburn, and at that point in his career, he had made just one three-point shot in his career.
A year and a half later, Broome shots just over two threes per game in his senior season at a clip of 35.4 percent.
The three-point shot has become a legit weapon for the All-American big, and he's only improving from deep.
"He really improved on his three-point shooting," said Denver Jones about Broome. "His percentages in practice is up there with guards, and I feel like that's a very great improvement, especially from the big man position."
Another area Broome has looked to improve is his positional versatility.
Broome has played exclusively center throughout his career, but because of his ability to guard multiple positions and stretch the floor, Auburn has tried him at four, and Broome thinks it has made him a better player.
"I was more comfortable playing the five but I think playing the four this summer and this fall has kind of helped me," Broome said. "Not only on the offensive end, but on the defensive end and it helped me at the five as well just by knowing what the four does and kind of their positioning on the court so I kind of know offense and defense. When I get switched I know how to guard one through five basically.”
Money makes the world go around, and Auburn paid Broome quite a bit to return to Auburn.
Broome isn't taking that for granted.
"I’m very blessed to have NIL and I’m thankful for it and what Auburn has done for me," Broome said. "Like you said, I can come back for my last year and still get paid to play basketball so I’m very grateful for it.”
As for Broome and his team's ultimate goal this upcoming season, it's simple: avenge the Yale loss.
"Nobody's satisfied with how the season ended," Broome said. "We won the SEC championship but we lost the first round to Yale. We have it on our board: 78-76. We look at it all the time until the season comes up. Everybody knows that it's still a sour taste in our mouth. We're ready to prove otherwise."
