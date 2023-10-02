And more importantly, there’s still a whole lot of room for improvement, especially at quarterback and even more so at wide receiver.

It did. And it came against the nation’s No. 1 team.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offense needed to improve after the Texas A&M debacle.

When those wideouts are 1-on-1 with a defensive back, they’ve got to start making plays. Period.

The Tigers’ defense isn’t perfect but it’s playing winning football, and that’s with major injuries to two key players.

Now comes an off-week and an even bigger opportunity to make progress over the next 12 days before heading to LSU.

Nearly half of AU’s starters against Georgia were newcomers. A total of 24 newcomers played in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Anytime you experience that kind of roster turnover, there’s going to be growing pains. Combine that with one of the toughest stretches of games any team will face during the regular season and those pains are amplified.

Auburn’s not quite through that stretch but the determination and willingness to fight for four quarters was there for all to see Saturday.

It’ll be there again in Baton Rouge and then comes a stretch of games that are much more manageable starting with two at home.

Week-by-week, this team can and will get better. But more importantly, this football program is healing itself from a hopeless two years under the previous regime.

I’m not sure they ever had this many top prospects on campus in two years combined than Auburn hosted this weekend for the Georgia game.

Those visitors witnessed one of the best gameday atmosphere in college football from a program that’s a combined 14-16 over the last two-plus year.

Programs like Auburn don’t stay down for long because of that support.

And that support is what’s going to help AU fill its coffers with those top playmakers in the 2024, ’25 and ’26 classes to start competing with programs like UGA on a level playing field.

Those days are coming. Belief and hard work are going to turn into results

I’m reminded of Pat Dye’s words after a tough loss to Tennessee 42 years ago. They will always echo through the ages as the definition of the Auburn spirit.

“There’s a lot of days when you lay your guts on the line and come away empty-handed. Ain’t a damn thing you can do about it but go back and lay ‘em on the line again and again and again.”