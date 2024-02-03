Two weeks ago, Auburn and Ole Miss faced off in Neville Arena and the game wasn't close. The Tigers controlled the game from the opening tip and won by 23 points. This time around, the two teams will square off in Oxford and at an arena in which Ole Miss has yet to lose in this season. So despite the lopsided game in Auburn, Bruce Pearl and his team aren't taking the Rebels lightly. "We’re getting ready to head to what I imagine will be a very, very tough environment, for a number of reasons," Pearl said. "Ole Miss is playing really well. They’re undefeated at home." It's a road test for Auburn but it's also an opportunity for the Tigers to earn their first quadrant-1 win of the season. Quad-1 wins on the road come against top 75 teams in the NET, and with the Rebels being No. 58 in the NET, they're clearly there, but Pearl has eyes set on more than trying to capture Auburn's first Quad-1 win of the season.

Auburn Center Johni Broome (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)

"They’ve not lost at home and they’ve beaten really good teams at home," Pearl said. "I look at this opportunity as more of, if we want to win the league, I think we have a chance to win the league. I think we have chance to be between one and about eight or nine as we sit right now. That’s about where we could be. Then you gotta start thinking about getting a game like this one." It's been talked about ad nauseam that Auburn's shooting has struggled on the road, and it's true as the Tigers are 14-of-78 from deep in their three road losses this season. In addition to the poor shooting, Auburn's rebounding struggled mightily in its two SEC road losses as the Tigers were out-rebounded by five in Tuscaloosa and 15 in Starkville. Both of those need to improve for Auburn to have chances to pull out road wins, and Pearl knows it. "We know things that we have to do on the road," Pearl said. "We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to make shots. Shoot it better obviously. We’ve not shot the ball from 3 particularly on the road as well. We gotta continue to improve our rebounding. We do those things, and we give ourselves a chance. We don’t improve in those areas, then we’ll continue not to beat teams on the road."