“I mean, with Auburn, it’s more of a home where they welcome me there," Collins said. "I like the communication that they have with their players and also communicating with the recruits every week."

The former Alabama commit had reopened his recruitment at the beginning of February, following a list of visits a month prior that included Auburn. Ultimately, Hugh Freeze won out for the talented tight end out of Rome, Georgia.

Collins had originally committed to the Crimson Tide in late July, but kept his options open throughout the fall and into the winter.

He visited Auburn for the San Jose State game on Sept. 10, 2022, but that was all for Collins until Freeze arrived. The new staff re-offered him in December, and from that moment, the communication between Collins and Auburn played a significant role in his decision.

"It’s a big part of it," Collins said. "If they have communication throughout your recruitment, then in college, they’re also gonna communicate with you and take you in as family."

The 6-foot-3 tight end paid a visit to campus in mid-January, still as an Alabama commit. The visit "shocked" him, as the Tigers' new facility, Freeze and tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua made a huge impression.

Three weeks later, Collins backed off his Alabama pledge.

As the spring went on, Freeze and Aigamaua remained consistent in recruiting Collins.

"Talk to them constantly every week," Collins said of the staff. "Ever since they offered me, I’ve been talking to them every day.”

Collins visited last Saturday for the Tigers' A-Day game, where he named Auburn his leader. Less than a week later, he announced his commitment.