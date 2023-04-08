"In my opinion, yes," Collins said.

So, are the Tigers at the top?

The 2024 tight end, who was previously committed to Alabama, was in town for Auburn's A-Day game Saturday. Auburn's been pushing hard for him prior to his de-commitment and ever since.

There's a new school at the top for Martavious Collins .

A-Day featured a soaked Pat Dye Field, which limited the offense slightly. That means another visit might be in store to get a deeper look for Collins.

"It wasn’t the most beautiful day, but I’m gonna be back where I can see more of what they’re trying to do on offense," Collins said.

Much of Auburn's success thus far in getting Collins on campus is related to his relationship with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

"Auburn, I talk to the most. I talk to Coach Ben like everyday," Collins said. "I think he’s a great guy, and I know that him being a tight ends coach, he’s recruiting me heavy. We talk every day, text and everything like that. It shows that he truly wants me."

Another thing that attracts Collins is head coach Hugh Freeze's vision for Auburn.

"I mean, with Coach Freeze, they’re building a special place right here," Collins said.