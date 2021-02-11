AuburnSports - Auburn baseball preview

AUBURN | A look at the Auburn Tigers baseball team heading into the 2021 season.

2020 recap/2021 outlook

There was a lot of confidence and anticipation going into 2020 after Auburn had advanced to an NCAA Regional in 2017, Super Regional in 2018 and the College World Series in 2019 for the first time since 1997.

The Tigers got off to a hot 5-0 start before getting swept at home by UCF. They bounced back to win eight consecutive games before losses to Georgia Tech and Wofford heading into conference play.

The series against Texas A&M never took place after the rest of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rankin Woley, who moved from first to third to start the season, had a .412 average with eight doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI. Catcher Matt Scheffler also hit .412 while Ryan Bliss batted .377 with seven doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI while not committing an error in 58 chances at shortstop.

Woley and Bliss are back while Scheffler signed with the Seattle Mariners organization.

Cody Greenhill had a dominating half-season as Auburn's closer, finishing 5-0 with a 0.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 12.2 innings. Greenhill is moving into a starting role for 2021.

Two of AU’s weekend starters from 2020 were drafted in Tanner Burns, taken 36th overall by the Cleveland Indians, and Bailey Horn taken in the fifth round by the Chicago White Sox.

The third weekend starter, Jack Owen, returns after starting 21 games over the past three seasons compiling a 9-5 record with a 3.76 ERA. He dislocated a finger on his throwing hand during a preseason scrimmage and will miss the first couple of weeks of the season.