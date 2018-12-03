Chip Lindsey's reputation before his arrival at Auburn was stellar — a no-nonsense RPO enthusiast with a high-school background in Air Raid and a taste of Gus Malzahn's misdirection run game to begin his college career. He left Auburn Monday after two middling seasons as offensive coordinator on the Plains, though his reputation probably won't be dinged for the statistical slide he oversaw in name. Why? Because there always was talk, some of it totally legitimate, that Malzahn was dabbling with or perhaps meddling in the operation. Was this Lindsey's offense? Yes. Were these Lindsey's plays? Many of them were. Was Lindsey choosing plays on Saturdays? The answer there comes down to what you choose to believe. Malzahn always has protected publicly Lindsey's autonomy, but then we'd see the head coach barking orders into his headset while holding a play sheet. And some of the calls during the past two seasons were curious to say the least. And then as a sub-set of those curiosities you have the strange reliance on up-the-middle runs that collectively became the most glaring reason for Auburn's embarrassing loss at LSU last season. **NOT A SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND RECEIVE $99 IN MERCH CREDIT AT THE RIVALS FAN SHOP!**

Malzahn then pledged to make things right. True to his word, Malzahn watched as his team's offense improved dramatically in October and November on its way to the SEC Championship game. A solution had been developed. The belief was that Lindsey had found a way to unlock Jarrett Stidham's potential by emphasizing throws he preferred (as opposed to throws Auburn preferred) and sticking with run paradigms that actually yielded useful results. The program was teeming with optimism heading into the 2018 season, but things fell apart quickly. The rebuilt offensive line couldn't provide the same level of resistance as its predecessor. Kam Martin couldn't create on the fly the way Kerryon Johnson had a season before. Stidham never seemed comfortable — even when the offense became remarkably reliant on screen passes. How much of that regression was on Lindsey? Behind all the difficulty was a belief from some observers that Lindsey was being overruled by his boss. That was in keeping with Malzahn's omnipresent desire to control the machinations around him, sure, but was there any truth to it? Again, it's a function of whom you choose to believe.

Lindsey worked for Malzahn twice; first as a graduate assistant and again as offensive coordinator. Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com