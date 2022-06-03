A competitive visit for Noland

The Class of 2024 quarterback didn’t merely compete Friday, however. He was named “Top Quarterback” for his work, which included a series of impressive throws during 1-on-1 drills. The lefty showed an ability to throw short with authority, but also knows how to throttle down on routes that require a more nuanced delivery.

Prentiss “Air” Noland was planning to take another unofficial visit to Auburn Friday, but learned recently that the Tigers were holding their first Elite Camp of the summer that same day.

“I was already on campus. Why not compete with other guys,” Noland said. “Most guys would have sat out for their unofficial visit. I wanted to take coaching from Coach (Bryan) Harsin and (offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau) and take it from there.”

Noland has visited Auburn a few times — most recently with teammate (and Auburn recruit) Jelani Thurman in April. The rising junior said Friday that he’s still taking his recruitment slowly, but is planning to begin whittling down his options at some point this fall.

Auburn is all but assured of being in that group.

“I love Auburn a lot,” Noland said. “My family loves it. I plan on coming back.”

Noland says he’ll soon attend a camp at South Carolina, but that probably will be the end of his camp tour for the summer. He’ll instead spend the time visiting more campuses in a more relaxed setting and getting to know coaches better.

“Building a relationship not only on the field but off the field — that’s a big thing,” he said.