Four-star athlete Zion Puckett named Auburn his leader after attending Big Cat in June.

A month later, nothing has changed.

“Auburn is still on top,” Puckett said. “Auburn is a good environment for me. It fits me and what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Puckett, from Spalding in Griffin, Ga., has remained in contact with Auburn since Big Cat. He speaks regularly with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as coach Gus Malzahn.

“I talked to Coach Malzahn on the fourth of July and I talked to Coach Woodson (Sunday),” Puckett said. “I really like Coach Woodson. I can talk to him about anything.”