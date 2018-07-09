4-star ATH still has AU on top, official visit set
Four-star athlete Zion Puckett named Auburn his leader after attending Big Cat in June.
A month later, nothing has changed.
“Auburn is still on top,” Puckett said. “Auburn is a good environment for me. It fits me and what I’m trying to accomplish.”
Puckett, from Spalding in Griffin, Ga., has remained in contact with Auburn since Big Cat. He speaks regularly with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as coach Gus Malzahn.
“I talked to Coach Malzahn on the fourth of July and I talked to Coach Woodson (Sunday),” Puckett said. “I really like Coach Woodson. I can talk to him about anything.”
Puckett, although he is high on Auburn, doesn’t plan to make a commitment until the fall. He has five official visits he’d like to take before making his decision. One of the visits is already set.
“I have my official visit to Auburn set for Oct. 12, the weekend of the Tennessee game,” Puckett said. “I’ll also take official visits to Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama and South Carolina.”
Puckett also will take an unofficial visit to Tennessee July 28.
Rivals ranks Puckett, who is six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds, the No. 18 athlete in the 2019 class and No. 233 in the Rivals250.