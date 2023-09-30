Puckett: ‘This one right here stings a lot'
AUBURN | Auburn took down No. 1 Georgia just six years ago at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It nearly happened again.
But it was the top-ranked Bulldogs that scored the wining touchdown with 3:29 left to secure a 27-20 win Saturday.
“I'm really proud of our kids, but it hurts in there right now. And that's good to see,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It hurts. It hurts those kids and our coaches, and our fans I'm sure, too.
“You have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country — back-to-back national champions — at home. The feeling that you get if you can pull that off is just ecstatic. You can certainly build off that, and hopefully we can build off of the way we played better today.”
The Tigers held the lead twice, 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 early in the second half. They tied it with 6:21 left on a 42-yard field goal by Alex McPherson.
But the Bulldogs marched 75 yards in seven plays to earn the road win and AU’s final desperate drive ended with an interception at midfield.
"This one right here stings a lot, man,” said safety Zion Puckett. “We prepared a lot this week. I'm just happy how everybody fought. Everybody came out and played. The No. 1 team, it don't matter what they is, they just came out and fought real hard."
Coming off a 27-10 loss at Texas AM where the only offensive score was a 53-yard field goal and the offense totaled just 200 yards including 56 yards passing, Auburn made some significant strides against one of the nation’s best defenses.
AU totaled 307 total years against the Bulldogs including 219 on the ground. AU’s passing game is still a work in progress, however, managing just 88 yards, 22 of which came on the final drive.
The 219 rushing yards is the most UGA has allowed since giving up 275 at LSU in 2018.
“Coming off a road loss where we did not play particularly well, I felt they had a great week of practice, a great week of prep,” said Freeze. “Hopefully what's revealed from that is they see that they can go toe to toe with some of the nation's best. Because we've got some more of those coming. That's what you should build on if you can take the positives from it.
“I tell them all the time, man: The growth, really — unfortunately in life and in football — the growth usually happens more in the valley than it does on the mountaintop. It's not fun. It's not enjoyable. But if handled the right way, I think (it) can make you even better in the long-term.”
Auburn will be off next weekend before playing at No. 13 LSU Oct. 14.