AUBURN | Auburn took down No. 1 Georgia just six years ago at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It nearly happened again. But it was the top-ranked Bulldogs that scored the wining touchdown with 3:29 left to secure a 27-20 win Saturday. “I'm really proud of our kids, but it hurts in there right now. And that's good to see,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It hurts. It hurts those kids and our coaches, and our fans I'm sure, too.

Puckett breaks up a pass intended for Brock Bowers. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

“You have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country — back-to-back national champions — at home. The feeling that you get if you can pull that off is just ecstatic. You can certainly build off that, and hopefully we can build off of the way we played better today.” The Tigers held the lead twice, 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and 17-10 early in the second half. They tied it with 6:21 left on a 42-yard field goal by Alex McPherson. But the Bulldogs marched 75 yards in seven plays to earn the road win and AU’s final desperate drive ended with an interception at midfield. "This one right here stings a lot, man,” said safety Zion Puckett. “We prepared a lot this week. I'm just happy how everybody fought. Everybody came out and played. The No. 1 team, it don't matter what they is, they just came out and fought real hard." Coming off a 27-10 loss at Texas AM where the only offensive score was a 53-yard field goal and the offense totaled just 200 yards including 56 yards passing, Auburn made some significant strides against one of the nation’s best defenses.