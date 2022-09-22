AUBURN | Auburn will be without two of its quarterbacks for Saturday's game against Missouri.
Zach Calzada, who hasn't played this season, is expected to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.
Calzada finished third in the competition during preseason practice but T.J. Finley, who started the Tigers' first two games, injured his shoulder against Penn State and is not expected to play this week.
Robby Ashford is the expected starter. He's played as a backup in all three games completing 15 of 29 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 158 yards on 24 carries.
True freshman Holden Geriner is expected to be the backup.
Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.