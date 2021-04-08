AuburnSports - Zac: ‘There’s no place like Auburn’

“Man, it means the world,” said Etheridge, who will coach AU’s secondary. “I mean, there's no place -- you know, I've told the coaches all the time, 'I could be biased about this, but I've been all over the country, man. There's no place like Auburn.’”

That’s certainly the case for Zac Etheridge, who is back in Auburn as an assistant coach 10 years after he led the Tigers to the national championship as a team captain.

Etheridge is one of two former players, joining running backs coach Cadillac Williams, on Bryan Harsin’s staff. Harsin, hired in December, brought two of his assistants from Boise State and rounded out his staff with a coaches from Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Memphis, Troy and the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

Many of the coaches new to Auburn have turned to Etheridge about the city and school's traditions.

“We have those conversations every day,” Etheridge said. “I mean, working with this staff, man, these guys ask questions. We feed off each other. To me, everything is about our Auburn Creed -- being an Auburn Man, every day just that blue-collar, hard-work mentality that you get out what you put in.

“You're making sure that you're coming to work every single day to compete and knowing that no one is going to outwork you. We're not going to lay down to anybody. We're not going to quit. We're going to fight until the last second on the clock.”

Being one of the youngest coaches on Harsin’s staff and having played and won a championship at Auburn makes it easy for Etheridge to connect with AU’s current players.

And he’s got quite a story to share from being a relatively unknown recruit that earned an offer after a strong summer camp performance, becoming a freshman All-American, nearly having his career ended after breaking his neck as a junior and returning to lead AU to the 2010 BCS National Championship.

“The good thing about it, and all guys, they ask that question, like what it takes? And we breathe it every single day,” said Etheridge. “Because guys don't really care what you did. It's really how you treat them, how much you love them. But have that opportunity to share with those guys is like, look, every day is not going to be a great day.

“It's going to be obstacles along the way, but one thing you can't do is never let a stumble in the road define the journey. You know where you want to go. So at the end of the day, you're going to have a stumble along the way, but you got to continue to push through. So, if you continue to fight through it, and you overcome the adversity, then the prize is all the way at the top. So just continue to work."

Etheridge spent the previous two seasons coaching cornerbacks at Houston. His coaching career started at Penn State and has included stops at Georgia Tech, Western Carolina and Louisiana.

While he worked his way up the coaching ladder, Etheridge probably thought about the possibility of returning to Auburn one day, but maybe not quite this soon.

“When this opportunity came and I got the phone call from coach Harsin, I mean, I was in shock. I was stunned, just to get on the phone and talk to him about the opportunity,” said Etheridge.

“And then as it presented itself and we're going through the interview process and just hearing what coach Harsin -- his plan and his vision for the program -- it felt like that he knew exactly what the Auburn creed stood for, and he hadn't stepped a day on campus yet to figure out what it is.”

Auburn, which held its eighth spring practice Wednesday, will practice again Friday and then hold a scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. The A-Day game is April 17 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.