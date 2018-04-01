Auburn coach Mickey Dean decided to give his Nos. 3 and 4 pitchers an opportunity to consummate a series sweep Sunday.

They weren't quite sharp enough.

Sophomore Ashlee Swindle, making her first conference appearance of the season, left an eighth-inning changeup over the plate and Ole Miss third baseman Amanda Roth put it over the wall. That turn of events gave the Rebels a 3-2 victory and prevented the Tigers from getting the series sweep.

Freshman Chardonnay Harris, the Tigers' third-choice starter, allowed one run during her three innings of work Sunday. Coach Mickey Dean could have used one of his dominating starters — Kaylee Carlson or Makayla Martin — after his fourth-inning decision to pull Harris. Instead, he went with the lightly tested Swindle, who yielded eight hits and two runs during her 4 2/3 innings of work.

Auburn's hitters didn't provide much cover. The team tallied six hits and only one player, designated player Tannon Snow, finished with more than one hit. Courtney Shea's double during the sixth inning drove home one run. Auburn equalized during the seventh inning on a throwing error on Ole Miss catcher Autumn Gillespie.

The loss dropped Auburn to 33-7 overall, 7-5 in league play and snapped an eight-game win streak. The Tigers play host to No. 7 Tennessee next weekend.