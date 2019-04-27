Another Auburn quarterback has earned his shot in the NFL — this time with the reigning champs.

Jarrett Stidham went off the board in the fourth round when the New England Patriots took the Auburn signal-caller with the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Stidham is the third Tigers quarterback drafted into the NFL since 1990, joining Cam Newton and Jason Campbell.

Stidham's journey to the NFL took a few unexpected detours. The one-time 5-star quarterback flipped from Texas Tech to Baylor and played a season in Waco before transferring following Art Briles' dismissal. Stidham went to junior college, but didn't play, while he evaluated his college options. He landed at Auburn and spent two seasons at the helm, playing in an SEC Championship Game.

Stidham's college career ended with 7,217 passing yards and 48 touchdowns. He completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts.

Stidham joins the Patriots as Tom Brady's top backup. He was the second Auburn player taken in the 2019 draft after Jamel Dean.