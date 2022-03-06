Wyandt, Dyal power Auburn to sweep

"That's kind of my power alley over there," Wyandt said. "So if I get one up in the air, I kind of know it's out of there."

Wyandt got Auburn (10-2) started with a loud three-run home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the second. Rams (0-10) pitcher Trystan Levesque, trying to work himself out of a jam with two outs, had the catcher down 0-2 but hung a curveball that Wyandt got all of.

AUBURN | Auburn bats had already put up 35 runs on Rhode Island pitching through the first three games of the series, including 28 in Saturday's doubleheader. Jake Wyandt and Ryan Dyal ensured that the Tigers didn't go cold in the finale, each driving in four runs as Auburn completed the four-game sweep with a 14-1 victory over the Rams.

After going scoreless in the third and fourth, the Tigers put a five-spot on the board in the fifth. Blake Rambusch started things out with a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch by Bo Brutti. After Kasey Howell drew a walk and another wild pitch, Cam Hill drove the two in with a single up the middle. Brooks Carlson followed with a two-run shot, and a single by Brody Moore sent Brutti to the showers.

A single by Bryson Ware and Cole Foster getting hit by a pitch loaded the bases. Wyandt hit a deep fly to center for a sacrifice fly and his fourth RBI of the game.

"I've been working really hard to kind of get back to the middle of the field," Wyandt said of his hitting approach. "I've really started to kind of feel that flow again through the past couple of games."

Three straight walks by Rams right-hander Bryan Kraus gave the Tigers another bases-loaded situation with one out in the sixth. After a pitching change, Dyal took the first pitch from Jon Morrison and hammered it over the right-field wall for a grand slam.

Garrett Farquhar added a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. Moore led the Tigers with three hits while Hill, Farquhar, and Carlson each added two RBIs.

Parker Carlson (1-0) earned the win, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four over three frames. His only mistake came on a pitch to Addison Kopack in the top of the fifth as the Rams player nailed a solo shot over the left-field wall.

Butch Thompson was pleased with how the freshman righty responded.

"I never want them to fail, but what a great opportunity for us to evaluate him after the home run," the coach said. "Not only did he get out of that inning, but he comes back and looks really settled the next inning, and he gets us another inning."

Tommy Sheehan picked up his first save, striking out five and allowing a walk over three scoreless. Starter Hayden Mullins went three innings, fanning five while giving up a hit, two walks and no runs.