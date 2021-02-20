AuburnSports - WVU transfer CB, Auburn target could announce soon

Dreshun Miller is close to making his college choice. Miller, a cornerback transfer from West Virginia, plans to announce his decision soon. “I’m still going over everything with my family, but I should make a decision soon, maybe in the next couple of days,” Miller said.

WVU CB transfer Dreshun Miller has two years of eligibility. (WVUSports.com)

Miller has several options. He’s been in contact with Auburn, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Boise State and Virginia, among others. Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge both have spoken to Miller. He’s a priority for Auburn and the coaches have made sure he knows it. “I FaceTimed with Coach Etheridge and Coach Mason,” Miller said. “Coach Etheridge is a cool dude. I like him. I also like Coach Mason. They were just talking to me, explaining things to me.”