AuburnSports - WVU transfer CB, Auburn target could announce soon

WVU transfer CB, Auburn target could announce soon
Dreshun Miller is close to making his college choice.
Miller, a cornerback transfer from West Virginia, plans to announce his decision soon.
“I’m still going over everything with my family, but I should make a decision soon, maybe in the next couple of days,” Miller said.
Miller has several options. He’s been in contact with Auburn, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Boise State and Virginia, among others.
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge both have spoken to Miller. He’s a priority for Auburn and the coaches have made sure he knows it.
“I FaceTimed with Coach Etheridge and Coach Mason,” Miller said. “Coach Etheridge is a cool dude. I like him. I also like Coach Mason. They were just talking to me, explaining things to me.”
Miller already is somewhat familiar with Auburn. He visited when he was a junior at Sprayberry High in Marietta, Ga.
“Auburn seems like a great place where everyone is always in a good mood and loves football,” Miller said. “It’s a great place to play football. The SEC is a great conference to play in.”
In nine games in the 2020 season, Miller had 31 tackles, 22 solos, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Miller, who is 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, plans to enroll at his new school in the summer with two years of eligibility.
“I’ll have two, but I’m really trying to come out after next year,” Miller said. “I feel like if I put up good numbers, especially in the SEC, I feel like I could declare and come out.”