That's excellent news for Jake Thornton, Auburn's offensive line coach, and the rest of the offense. Wright, a junior from Selma, Ala., is expected to be the starter at right guard this season on a vastly improved offensive front for the Tigers. And, if this spring is any indication of how he will play, he and Izavion Miller should shore up the right side of the line.

"Maybe not make a move but kind of flip a switch and look different, approach things different, eat different — Jeremiah Wright," he said. "I mean, I'm just really pleased with the way he's going about his business."

Hugh Freeze had been asked if any returning player had made a move this spring regarding his play. The Auburn head coach sat there momentarily, pondering, before uttering the following.

Of course, it helps that Wright is going through spring practice at all.

"This is my first ever time being in spring ball," he said. "The whole time I've been here, I've been injured. It's my first time. Just very excited. Everything I'm focusing on right now is just being under control and making sure I'm not over-aggressive right now. Because I know about all of these emotions right now — because I'm ready to get out there and attack. It's just being under control."

It's not just Freeze who has noticed the difference in Wright this season. Thornton had nothing but praise for the lineman earlier in spring practice.

"He's doing a really good job," Thornton said. "Big, physical presence. He's really transformed his body. He's got a lot of good weight on him right now, so certainly excited about him."

Thornton is also helping Wright with the over-aggression.

"He gets after me, especially when I'm high and I'm ready to go," Wright said. "Sometimes, I get out of my fundamentals. They go out the window. He'll bring me back in and say, like, 'Control yourself.' He'll pull me off to the side and say, 'Calm down now.'"

For Wright, it is a balance of being aggressive when he has to be and knowing the situation that the offense is in.

"It's like a switch," he said. "You've got to know when to turn it on and when to turn it off. For me, I know every time I get out there, I know that my switch is always on. I'm ready to get after someone and attack. But I've got to know my situation. I've got to know my opponent. I've got to know the down-and-distance. Just all of that. It's transitioning into knowing who I'm going against."

Fortunately for Auburn, Wright has flipped the switch for the good.