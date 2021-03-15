AuburnSports - Workout standouts

“I think Owen Pappoe's a guy that stood out,” said Harsin. “Zakoby McClain stood out. Bo Nix did a great job. Tank Bigsby. Tashawn Manning. Those are just a few right now. There was more than that. I think a lot of guys improved. I think a lot of guys pushed themselves and developed.”

AUBURN | On a whole, Bryan Harsin was pleased with his players during seven intense weeks of winter workouts.

Pappoe and McClain are the returning starters at linebacker, Nix returns with two years of SEC starting quarterback experience under his belt, Bigsby is one of the nation’s top returning tailbacks, and Manning started every game at left guard last season.

All five were announced as Iron Men of the Week during winter workouts along with tight end Luke Deal, safety Ladarius Tennison, edge Derick Hall, safety Smoke Monday, wide receiver Elijah Canion, linebacker Chandler Wooten, tight end J.J. Pegues, linebacker Wesley Steiner and offensive guard Keiondre Jones.

Winter workouts concluded with max week as the players did a one-rep max test in bench press, hang clean and squat.

“It was good to see guys compete in the testing week,” Harsin said. “It was good to see guys get in there and you do a one-rep max, there's that just competition amongst yourself. That you've got to push yourself. You've got to get your mind right. You've got to see if you can push that weight. You've got some support from your teammates around you to help you and provide a little bit of motivation.

“And all those things happened. There were more guys than I mentioned, but I think everybody took the approach of, 'Hey, we're trying to get better. We're trying to push ourselves here.' We just had very few issues from that standpoint.”

Harsin is anxious to see how the effort the team put into workouts translates onto the practice field. Auburn will hold the first of 15 spring practices Monday. The first half of spring will include practices Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week, and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

“What's the effort going to look like? What's that mentality as we get out there and we start competing 11 on 11. How are guys going to respond? Are they going to continue to compete? Or do guys start to pull themselves back a little bit,” Harsin said.

“We don't know that yet, but we'll see what that looks like as we get into practicing. But if there's any indication from how we worked out and how we trained and tested, we should see guys get out there and take that same mentality into the practices and get better.”

Iron Men of the Week

Week 1: Owen Pappoe and Bo Nix

Week 2: Luke Deal and Ladarius Tennison

Week 3: Derick Hall and Tashawn Manning

Week 4: Smoke Monday and Elijah Canion

Week 5: Chandler Wooten and J.J. Pegues

Week 6: Tank Bigsby and Zakoby McClain

Week 7: Wesley Steiner and Keiondre Jones