Travis Williams watched with concern when outside linebacker Chandler Wooten went down with an injury during the A-Day game.

"I was a little nervous," the Tigers' linebacker coach recalled.

The anxiety was for naught.

Wooten already has regained medical clearance and has begun his previously designed offseason conditioning program. The junior's right knee wasn't damaged and now is giving Wooten no trouble on the practice field.

That's great news for Williams, who said Thursday that Wooten, now entering his third varsity season, was his top performer among all linebackers this spring.

"He can play all three positions, very smart, competed his tail off," Williams said. "After the spring, we do our post-spring meetings with all the guys. He said: ‘Keep coaching me hard and don’t let up.’ That says a lot about him right there. I’m pleased with his progress and how he goes about his work every day."